Police: 53-year-old man killed in north Columbus shooting

Police said the shooting happened in the 2200 block of Webster Canyon Court around 9:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead following a shooting in north Columbus Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

When medics arrived, they found 53-year-old Edgar Romero-Gutierrez suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:35 p.m.

Columbus police said the incident still remains under investigation.

No additional information was available. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477). 

