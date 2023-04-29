Police: 53-year-old man killed in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead following a shooting in north Columbus Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
Police said the shooting happened in the 2200 block of Webster Canyon Court around 9:30 p.m.
When medics arrived, they found 53-year-old Edgar Romero-Gutierrez suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:35 p.m.
Columbus police said the incident still remains under investigation.
No additional information was available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).
