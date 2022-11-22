x
Police: 1 killed in South Linden shooting

Officers found a person dead in a yard on East 16th Avenue in the South Linden neighborhood, police said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a shooting in South Linden on Tuesday.

The Columbus Division of Police said ShotSpotter alerted officers to a shooting in the 1100 block of East 16th Avenue, just off Cleveland Avenue, around 7:30 p.m.

Officers searched the area and found a person in the yard of a house, not far from where the ShotSpotter picked up the shooting.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:44 p.m.

During the search, officers also found a house on the corner of Cleveland and East 16th avenues with about 25 bullet holes in it.

Police did not provide any information about a possible suspect.

