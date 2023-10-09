Police: 1 killed in stabbing near Ohio State University

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Iuka Avenue on reports of a stabbing, shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 77-year-old woman is dead after a stabbing near the Ohio State University campus Saturday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police said officers were called to the 2000 block of Iuka Avenue on reports of a stabbing, shortly before 4 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Emily E. Foster suffering from a stab wound. Firefighters pronounced her dead at 4:01 p.m.

No suspect information has been released at this time. It is unclear what led up to the stabbing.