Police: 1 killed in northeast Columbus shooting

The shooting happened on the 2300 block of Marcia Drive just before 4:15 a.m., Tuesday, police said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in northeast Columbus early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police dispatchers said officers were called to the shooting scene just before 4:15 a.m. in the 2300 block of Marcia Drive, in between Minnesota Avenue and Myrtle Avenue.

Officers found one person shot and medics took that person to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

The person was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 4:45 a.m.