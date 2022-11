Police were called to the 900 block of South Roy Avenue around 4:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead following a shooting on Thursday in the Hilltop neighborhood.

Police were called to the 900 block of South Roys Avenue around 4:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Arriving officers found a victim, who was pronounced dead at 4:32 p.m.

Police said the shooting happened inside a house.

No additional information was immediately available.