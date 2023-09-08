Police: 1 killed, 1 injured following southeast Columbus stabbing

The Columbus Division of Police said the stabbing happened in the 4600 block of Refugee Road at 8:51 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is injured after a stabbing in southeast Columbus Friday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

One victim was pronounced dead at 9:08 p.m. Police said the second victim was taken to Mount Carmel East in what they describe as "stable" condition.



No additional information was immediately available.