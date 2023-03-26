x
Police: 1 seriously injured in east Columbus shooting

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. in the 5500 block of Hibernia Drive.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police said one person is seriously injured after being shot at an apartment complex in east Columbus Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 5500 block of Hibernia Drive shortly before 7 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police located a victim behind one of the apartment buildings suffering from a gunshot wound. That person was taken to Mount Carmel East in serious condition.

Columbus police said no arrests have been made.

