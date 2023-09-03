Police: 1 seriously injured after hit-and-run in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Columbus Saturday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police.



Police said officers were called to the 2700 block of Citizens Place shortly before 10:15 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian struck.



Investigators believe a black Dodge truck was attempting to leave an apartment complex parking lot when it struck two unoccupied vehicles and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital with what police described as "serious" injuries.



The vehicle fled the scene after hitting the victim.



Columbus Police’s Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.