Police: South Side crash sends 1 to hospital

Officers were called to the intersection of East Woodrow and South Champion avenues just before 11 p.m. on reports of a crash.

A 2017 Hyundai Tucson was traveling eastbound on Woodrow approaching Champion at a high rate of speed, running a stop sign and continuing through the driveway and into the backyard of a home in the 1800 block of Champion. The Hyundai struck a wood pile, causing it to roll over several times and come to rest upright.

The Hyundai's driver was able to crawl out of the vehicle after the crash. Medics transported the driver to Grant Medical Center in serious condition.