Police: 1 in custody after reports of shots fired at Easton Town Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police said a person is in custody after shots were reportedly fired at Easton Town Center Saturday night.

A dispatcher told 10TV they received about seven calls before 9 p.m. about shots fired at the mall. Callers said they were in the area of the AMC Theaters and the H&M store.

According to the dispatcher, someone also ran inside the Columbus Funny Bone comedy club saying there was an active shooter in the area. Several businesses in the area were evacuated.

Columbus police said there was no active shooter and believe shots were fired. No injuries were reported.