Police: 1 dead, another seriously hurt after shooting at South Franklinton apartment complex

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Canonby Place sometime before 5:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police located two victims. One was pronounced dead on the scene and another was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

No additional information was provided by the police.

Police on the scene said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10TV News for any updates.

Credit: WBNS-10TV

Two weeks ago, 10TV's Lacey Crisp reported that there were three shootings at the apartment complex, located on Canonby Place, within 10 days. The most recent shooting left a 13-year-old injured. 

The first happened on May 29, when Columbus police said a 14-year-old girl was caught in the crossfire between two groups.

Then, on June 3, three women were shot as they attended a vigil early in the morning. Officers arrested Sagittarius Lamar in connection to the shooting.

Last year, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein filed a lawsuit against Southpark Apartments, citing hundreds of police calls and code violations in the past few years. It was then deemed a nuisance in January 2023.

