Police: 1 dead, another seriously hurt after shooting at South Franklinton apartment complex

Officers were called to the 700 block of Canonby Place sometime before 5:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Upon arrival, police located two victims. One was pronounced dead on the scene and another was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

No additional information was provided by the police.

Police on the scene said the investigation is ongoing.

Two weeks ago, 10TV's Lacey Crisp reported that there were three shootings at the apartment complex, located on Canonby Place, within 10 days. The most recent shooting left a 13-year-old injured.

The first happened on May 29, when Columbus police said a 14-year-old girl was caught in the crossfire between two groups.

Then, on June 3, three women were shot as they attended a vigil early in the morning. Officers arrested Sagittarius Lamar in connection to the shooting.

Last year, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein filed a lawsuit against Southpark Apartments, citing hundreds of police calls and code violations in the past few years. It was then deemed a nuisance in January 2023.

