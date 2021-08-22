Police: 1 dead after shooting in Mount Vernon neighborhood

The name of the victim has not been released.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say one person is dead after a shooting that happened Saturday night in the Mount Vernon neighborhood.

Officers went to the 1400 block of Hildreth Avenue just after 11 p.m. on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:24 p.m.

According to police, there was a fight in the area just before the shooting.

Police are trying to figure out what the fight was about and who was involved.

This is the 135th homicide of 2021 in Columbus.