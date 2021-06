Police were called just before 12:49 a.m. to State Route 161/East Dublin Granville Road and Karl Road.

A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in north Columbus Wednesday morning.

Police were called just before 12:49 a.m. to State Route 161/East Dublin Granville Road and Karl Road.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead at 1:18 a.m.