Police: 1 dead after apparent shooting in north Columbus

Police and the city fire department were called to the 68000 block of Cleveland Avenue after 10:30 a.m. on a report of an unresponsive man.
Credit: ChiccoDodiFC/shutterstock.com

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police said a man is dead after an apparent shooting in north Columbus Sunday morning. 

Police and the city fire department were called to the 68000 block of Cleveland Avenue after 10:30 a.m. on a report of an unresponsive man. 

When he was found, the man was pronounced dead at 10:50 a.m.

Police said the man's cause of death is likely from injuries from a gunshot wound. 

This marks the 125th homicide in Columbus this year. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730. 