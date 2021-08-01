Police: 1 dead after apparent shooting in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police said a man is dead after an apparent shooting in north Columbus Sunday morning.
Police and the city fire department were called to the 68000 block of Cleveland Avenue after 10:30 a.m. on a report of an unresponsive man.
When he was found, the man was pronounced dead at 10:50 a.m.
Police said the man's cause of death is likely from injuries from a gunshot wound.
This marks the 125th homicide in Columbus this year.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.