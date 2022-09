The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Harvester Lane near Interstate 270 and Interstate 71 around 11:15 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured in a north Columbus shooting Wednesday night.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Harvester Lane near Interstate 270 and Interstate 71 around 11:15 p.m, according to police.

The person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Additional information was not immediately available.