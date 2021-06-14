Polaris Fashion Place owner files for bankruptcy

The Columbus-based company cited financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the Chapter 11 filing.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Washington Prime Group, owner of Polaris Fashion Place and approximately 100 shopping centers across the United States, filed for bankruptcy Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Washington Prime said “the Chapter 11 path is the most effective next step to resolve the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as we emerge from the pandemic.”

It will be “business as usual” at Polaris mall during the process, according to the spokesperson.

Properties in Ohio owned by Washington Prime:

Dayton Mall

Great Lakes Mall in Mentor

Indian Mound Mall in Heath

Lima Mall

Lima Center

New Towne Mall in New Philadelphia

Polaris Fashion Place

Southern Park Mall in Youngstown

The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek

Washington Prime Group's statement:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant challenges for many consumer-facing companies, including Washington Prime Group, the owner of Polaris Fashion Place. The Company has determined that the Chapter 11 path is the most effective next step to resolve the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as we emerge from the pandemic. Throughout the Chapter 11 process, it will be business as usual at Polaris Fashion Place, where our tenants, sponsors and employees will continue operating as normal, with a focus on providing enjoyable experiences for our guests.”