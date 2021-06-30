Poisonous Hemlock spreading in Columbus parks and trails

They might look pretty with their white and yellow flowers, but Wild Parsnip and Poisonous Hemlock could be toxic to the touch.

Trails, parks and backyards have been blossoming with beautiful flowers this past month, but a few of those plants could be harmful to your health.

The Poisonous Hemlock, along with its toxic counterpart the wild parsnip, are invasive non-native weeds that have been spreading across parts of Ohio.

According to Jason Hartschuh, an Agricultural and Natural Resources Educator at OSU Extension, these plants can be deceiving because of their close appearance to elderberry or wild carrot. Jason says, “unlike wild carrot, poisonous hemlock has distinctive purple dotting on its stem and it also has a fine-looking leaf and flower."

By handling the plant, some could have a skin reaction known as dermatitis, but you really want to keep it away from your eyes and mouth. If ingested, it could cause nausea, vomiting, seizures and paralysis.

Death could occur in extreme cases due to respiratory paralysis. Poisonous Hemlock can also be harmful to your pets and livestock.

It's been known that cattle could munch on the plant which would lead to death in hours. If you come in contact with poisonous hemlock, you should seek immediate medical attention.