Central Ohio plumber urges everyone to check their systems ahead of storm

David Hesson said more often than not, by the time he gets called, it’s too late.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — David Hesson, the owner of Hesson Plumbing, said he sees it all the time.

“If they’re not installed correctly, or secured to the wall the way they should be so when they kick on they kind of jump and vibrate, they’ll move around,” Hesson said. “The float will get hung up or the floats just go bad from day-to-day usage.”

He services sump pumps, cleans pipes and clears obstructed drains.

Friday morning, due to Thursday night rain, he was already on a call to fix a sump pump. With another round of weather expected Friday night, he wants you to be ready.

“If they want to be proactive and really help stay ahead of it, there’s a lot of security systems now [that] have water sensors,” he said. “They can actually wire into their whole house alarm.”

Your best bet is to hook your system up to your phone, which allows an app to tell you everything from when your system kicks on to if there’s a possible problem.