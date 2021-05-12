‘Plenty of supply’: Colonial Pipeline shutdown only impacting prices at the pump in Ohio

AAA Ohio is urging people not to panic buy gasoline because that will increase demand and raise prices.

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is urging people living in states along the east coast where the Colonial Pipeline shutdown has caused a shortage of gasoline supply not to hoard gas.

The pipeline shut down after a cyberattack over the weekend.

Experts in Ohio say there's no reason to panic about gas supply at the pump.

“We have plenty of supply, we are seeing an impact because of the prices,” said Kimberly Schwind of AAA Ohio.

Fuel prices were already expected to climb this month due to a number of factors like a global increase in demand for crude oil and people getting ready to hit the road for summer trips. There is also a shortage of fuel truck drivers, which has led to a shortage of supply on top of the pipeline shutdown in other states.

And now that people in those affected areas are panic-buying, it’s increasing the demand and prices even more. Here in Ohio, we are seeing the prices increase.

According to AAA Ohio, prices here have gone up four cents in the last 24 hours and are up by 16 cents from one week ago. In April, we did see a similar spike, briefly. Overall prices here are up by a dollar from this same time last year.

“Prices are seeming very high to Ohioans right now and they are nearing that $3 a gallon mark,” said Schwind.

And when it comes to that $3 a gallon mark, the national average just hit that Wednesday for the first time since November 2014.



“When you panic buy you're just helping to increase the demand and increase the prices further so there's no reason to do that we have no supply concerns here in Ohio,” Schwind said. “We have plenty of gasoline supply in the United States. The issue with the pipeline just makes it harder to get that gasoline to the stations to keep up with the demand.”

If you have plans to travel to the East Coast in the coming weeks, Schwind urges you to pay attention to the fuel supply situation in the places you plan on traveling to.

“Keep in mind even once the pipeline is restarted it takes about 15 to 18 days to get that gasoline from Texas up to New Jersey and so we likely will see impacts especially along the east coast as we get into the Memorial Day holiday weekend,” she said.

As far as how long this impact will last – it depends on how long the pipeline remains closed.