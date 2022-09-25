‘Please don't let small business die’: Plain City pizza shop begs for employees

Jan & Tony’s Pizza in Plain City posted a plea on Facebook for employees to work at their shop.

PLAIN CITY, Ohio — If you were watching the Ohio State Buckeyes get that big win over the Wisconsin Badgers Saturday night, you may have enjoyed a slice or two of pizza.

Even though pizza is big business on game day, it's not all victories. The labor and hospitality industry is still feeling the pinch more than others when it comes to filling open positions.

Jan & Tony's Pizza post on Facebook posted on Facebook, saying they are in "desperate need of more employees" and explained how the shop can't survive if they don't have the staff they need.

“We're just short of help, just looking for whatever we can find, hopefully some experienced people can come in here and give us a push, give us staff for this football season, we always need it this time of year,” said general manager James Stinebaugh.

Stinebaugh said they had three new employees working Saturday night. Typically, the pizza shop has 10 to 15 workers each night, but one of the problems they're experiencing is some of their workers don't want to work the nights they're the busiest.

“Working around that is definitely difficult when other people's schedules saying ‘I can't work this, I can't work this night,’” said Stinebaugh.

But at least for Saturday night, they hoped to have enough staff for a successful night.