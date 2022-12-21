'Please bring my baby home': Mother of Kason Thomas leads search in Dayton area

Wilhelmina Burnett and volunteers spent the afternoon in Huber Heights searching for Kason Thomas and his suspected kidnapper, Nalah Jackson.

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio — “Please bring my baby home.”

Those were the words from Wilhelmina Burnett who spent the day Wednesday in the Dayton area looking for her 5-month-old son and his suspected kidnapper, Nalah Jackson. She feared the child has possibly been taken out of state but said she had no information to prove that.

She shared her message for Jackson: “Just bring him home,” she said. “We won’t call the police. If they find you they find you. I don’t really care about the police just please bring my baby home.”

Mother of Kason and Kyair Thomass “bring my baby home” - fears suspect Nalah Jackson has possibly taken her child out of state. #10TV pic.twitter.com/bajQ4D5hYI — Lindsey Mills (@LindseyMills7) December 21, 2022

Burnett and volunteers focused search efforts in Huber Heights because they said that’s where police confirmed a sighting of Jackson at a local gas station. That sighting happened hours before Kason’s twin brother, Kyair, was found abandoned at Dayton International Airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The boys were abducted Monday night when they were inside their mother’s car. Police said the car was outside a Donato’s in the Short North area of Columbus when suspect, Nalah Jackson, 24, took the car and drove away.

Volunteers like Amy Hall have been searching for Kason for nearly two days now.