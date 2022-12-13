Massive fire breaks out at woodworking facility in Plain City

Firefighters say they saw heavy flames shooting out of a building on the property as they arrived at the scene just after 4 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Crews from multiple departments are working to contain a large fire that broke out at woodworking facility in Plain City early Tuesday morning.



The fire started a business in the 8000 block of Carters Mill Road.



Due to the size of the fire, crews immediately went into a defensive mode, spraying from the outside. Small explosions could be heard from inside one of the structures, which appears to have at least partially collapsed.

Tanker trucks are hauling in water to help battle the flames.

There have been no injuries reported from the fire at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.