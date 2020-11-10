4 injured when stage collapses in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Four people were injured when a stage collapsed in Pike County.
The Pike County Sheriff's Office said deputies, firefighters and medics responded to a call about the collapsed stage at Dogwood Pass on Adams Road around 10 p.m. Saturday.
The sheriff's office said two people had broken legs, one person had a head injury and one person was having seizures possibly due to a head inquiry.
Their conditions were not immediately available.
According to the Dogwood Pass schedule, it hosts "Horror at Dogwood Pass" on Friday and Saturday nights through the end of October.
The owner of Dogwood Pass, Mike Montgomery, said in an e-mailed statement to 10TV: "Safety is our main concern. We have closed the attraction until all issues have been addressed. It was a floor board the broke (sic). When it happened, we closed the entire event for the evening. A complete safety inspection will be done, and if we see any more issues the event will not reopen this season. There were four injuries attributed to the incident. We would like to thank the first responders for all their help and professional services.”