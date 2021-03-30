Pike County Sheriff's Office: 1 person injured in deputy-involved shooting after driver charges at deputies

The incident happened early Monday morning.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — One person was injured in a deputy-involved shooting in Pike County early Monday morning, according to the Pike County Sheriff's Office.

State troopers tried to stop a vehicle on U.S. Route 23 south in Ross County for speeding around 2:30 p.m., Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans said in a press release.

The driver did not stop and the chase was ended as the driver approached the city of Waverly.

Evans said Pike County deputies saw the vehicle near US-32 and State Route 104 and started chasing the vehicle.

The vehicle then went down Spunk Run Road, which was a dead end.

Evans said the driver allegedly drove at a deputy which led to a deputy-involved shooting.

Evans said one of the four people in the car was hurt and taken to Grant Medical Center.

The deputies involved were not hurt.

Trey Reed, 19, of Portsmouth is facing a felony charge of fleeing and eluding in connection to the incident.

Evans said the sheriff's office requested the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation handle the investigation into the shooting.