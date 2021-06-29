Pike County Sheriff injured in crash on US 23

The crash happened on U.S. 23 at the intersection of Zebulon Street in Piketon around 1:55 p.m.

Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans was released from the hospital after being injured in a crash Tuesday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Evans was responding to an emergency call, with his lights and sirens activated, going southbound on U.S. 23.

Another driver pulled out from a stop sign and attempted to turn left onto U.S. 23 and was struck by Evans.

Evans was taken to Adena Pike Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries and was released.

The other driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.