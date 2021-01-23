Pickerington woman dead following head-on crash in Licking County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Taylor Road in Reynoldsburg.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A Pickerington woman has died following a crash that happened Friday night in Licking County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Taylor Road in Reynoldsburg.

According to OSHP, 53-year-old Jodie Jaccaud was driving north on Taylor Road in a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse. At the same time, a tow truck was traveling south on Taylor Road.

Authorities say the Chevrolet went left of center and crashed head-on into the tow truck.

Jaccaud was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tow truck driver was not hurt.