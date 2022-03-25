Pickerington Special Olympics Jaguars team wins second state title

Earlier this month, for the second time in two seasons, the Jaguars that are part of the Pickerington Special Olympics brought home a state title.

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — For whoever needs to hear it, here it is: Winning is overrated.

That’s not to say they don’t win because they do.

“Yeah, two seasons [and] two championships, basically,” Bryon Beresford said.

As coach of the Pickerington Jaguars, Beresford knows what this means.

“You watch them practice and everything doesn’t blend perfectly, but then when they get in the games they all play great,” he said. “So, it’s pretty special for them.”

“[It] feels awesome,” Kage Beresford said.

Kage is Coach Beresford’s 14-year-old son. He says winning feels good.

“Just play hard and you get famous, also,” Kage said. “Yeah, in my classroom one of my teachers when I got in the classroom, like on the board it said ‘Congrats, Jags, Kage – two-time state champ’. It says it on the board.”

But the fame is not important. Winning a championship game by 26 points is impressive, but not important.

“I’ll ask the coach has everybody on your team scored,” Coach Beresford said. “It’s just something that my kids are used to, to try to make sure everybody scores. So, it just kind of happened in the flow of the game.”

What is important: sportsmanship.

“We play hard [and] we try to win, but we also make sure there’s good sportsmanship during and after the games,” he said.

It’s why, in the championship game with a state title on the line, winning took a backseat.

“Yeah,” Kage said. “Just letting them have a couple shots.”

And, just like every Jaguar, every Sharks player from Williams County got a chance to score, too. Video, given to 10TV from the Pickerington Local Schools District, shows Jaguars consistently getting the other teams’ rebounds and giving the ball back to the other teams’ players.

Winning. It’s overrated.

“We wanted everyone on their team to have a chance to have fun,” 11-year-old Kannon Beresford said.

Sportsmanship, though, is when everyone wins.