Pickerington Sno Cones business cools down customers for 8 years

Kayla Farrant runs the Sno Cones business on Ashley Creek Drive. It’s an endeavor that started seven years ago with her brother, Isaac.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — It’s gross outside. It’s sticky. It’s sweaty. But one 13-year-old girl in Pickerington is trying to help.

Kayla Farrant runs the Sno Cones business on Ashley Creek Drive. It’s an endeavor that started seven years ago when she and her brother, Isaac, wanted to run a lemonade and cookie stand.

Kayla's mother, Beckie, gave the green light.

“We were like ‘Oh, mom, dad, we’re sold out,” Kayla said.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you sold them all’,” Beckie said.

It all leads to the natural choice of a summer selection: snow cones.

“And, so, then we thought on a hot day what does someone want,” Kayla said. “Sno Cones.”

Brother Isaac did most of the heavy lifting. Last summer he got a new, better paying job, which meant it was time for him to hand down the ice machine to baby sister.

A text system alerts more than 650 people when Sno Cones is open for business. Foot traffic, especially on a hot day, is a constant steady rush. Ten percent of sales goes to giving, 20 percent goes to saving and the rest goes to the cost of operation.

It’s hot. It’s sticky. It’s gross. But maybe the word we should be using is “delicious.”

“A snow cone is just the perfect of, like, cold, ice and still flavorful and good,” Kayla said.