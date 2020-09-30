Pickerington Schools investigating elementary principal's social media posts

This is the second social media incident involving the district recently.

An elementary school principal is under investigation by her district after posting to social media.

Pickerington Local School District confirmed to 10TV they are investigating posts shared on the personal social media page of Fairfield Elementary Principal Ruth Stickel. The posts are critical of Black Lives Matter and political in nature.

The district made the following statement:

"The district is aware of the posts on Principal Stickel's personal social media page and is investigating the matter. The issue will be addressed in accordance with board policy regarding the use of social media as a representative of the school district (7540.04A) and the PLSD Administrative Handbook."

The district said Stickel will remain principal during the investigation.

This is the second social media incident involving the district recently. An assistant principal in the Pickerington Local School District had her promotion to principal rescinded after a social media post on her personal Facebook page showed profane language critical of police.