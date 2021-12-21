Pickerington schools cancel class Wednesday due to bus driver shortage

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The Pickerington Local School District canceled classes for Wednesday due to a transportation shortage.
The school district made the announcement Tuesday night.
There will not be any virtual learning and teachers, faculty and other staff members are not required to report.
Wednesday was supposed to be the last day of class for Pickerington students before winter break. Students are scheduled to return to class on Jan. 4.
This is the second time this month the Pickerington school district has run into transportation issues.
On Dec. 7, the school district canceled in-person classes and students had to complete their assignments online.
Columbus City Schools and Westerville City Schools have also run into bus driver shortages this year.