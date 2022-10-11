Threat toward student prompts lockdown at Pickerington North, Lakeview Junior High

The district has canceled all evening events for Tuesday night.

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Pickerington North High School and Lakeview Junior High were placed on lockdown for nearly two hours on Tuesday due to an "external threat" according to the school district.

Superintendent Dr. Chris Briggs said the lockdowns were initiated at 1:15 p.m. after a threat was made toward one of the students. Students were released from both schools around 3:15 p.m.

Briggs said that no one came on the school's property and law enforcement is investigating the threat.

The district has canceled all evening events for Tuesday night.

Bus routes for the following schools were also delayed as a result of the lockdowns:

Harmon Middle School

Toll Gate Middle School

Fairfield Elementary

Toll Gate Elementary

Tussing Elementary

Violet Elementary