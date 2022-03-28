Pickerington North High School principal resigns

Mark Ulbrich, the principal at Pickerington North High School, was placed on administrative leave on Jan. 24.

Mark Ulbrich, the principal at Pickerington North High School, was placed on administrative leave on Jan. 24 while the district conducted an investigation. From there, he was temporarily reassigned to work at the district’s central administrative offices.

At the time, officials with Pickerington Local Schools did not provide further information on the circumstances surrounding the investigation.

On Monday, the Pickerington School Board unanimously accepted Ulbrich's resignation. The resignation is effective immediately.

A board member said the resignation comes as an independent investigator completed her investigation into Ulbrich. The board member said the matter will be sent to the Ohio Department of Education for their investigation into whether any conduct may have been unbecoming in the teaching profession.

Ulbrich's resignation comes a week after 10TV's Bryant Somerville reported a Pickerington North student was sentenced in two sexual assault cases involving other children. Ulbrich signed off on a safety plan to allow the suspect to return while he was awaiting his trial.

Nine days after returning to school, a police report showed there was a third incident on a school bus involving another child. The teen suspect has not been charged in that case.

The district has not said this is the reason why Ulbrich was placed on leave or resigned.

The district emailed Ulbrich's resignation letter to 10TV which reads, "At this time, I believe it is in the best interest of my family, PLSD and the Pickerington community that I resign my position as Principal of Pickerington High School North effective Monday, March 28, 2022."

The district will now go into the process of interviewing candidates for Ulbrich's replacement.

Stacy Tennenbaum, the principal at Pickerington Central High School, was also placed on leave on Jan. 24 for a separate, unrelated incident. The district later released a statement, saying Tennenbaum reportedly informed district officials about a comment she made to a student that was “perceived as culturally insensitive.”