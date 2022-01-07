Pickerington man killed in motorcycle crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on state Route 37 in Walnut Township.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A 59-year-old man from Pickerington died in a motorcycle crash in Fairfield County on Friday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on state Route 37 in Walnut Township.

William Everett was traveling north on Route 37 when he lost control around a curve and went off the right side of the road.

OSHP said he then traveled into a corn field and was ejected from his motorcycle. Authorities found Everett around 7:40 p.m. but believe the crash happened sometime after 12 p.m.