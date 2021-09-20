Pickerington man killed in Licking County motorcycle crash

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A Pickerington man was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening in Licking County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Mill Dam Road north of Cristland Hill Road in Union Township.

According to OSHP, 69-year-old George Serio was traveling north along Mill Dam Road on a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle, when he lost control and drove off the east side of the road and crashed in a ditch.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.