Pickerington man killed in Licking County motorcycle crash

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Credit: WBNS-10TV / Clay Gordon

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A Pickerington man was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening in Licking County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Mill Dam Road north of Cristland Hill Road in Union Township.

According to OSHP, 69-year-old George Serio was traveling north along Mill Dam Road on a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle, when he lost control and drove off the east side of the road and crashed in a ditch.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

OSHP says there have been 20 fatal crashes in Licking County this year.

