18-year-old Pickerington man dies in apparent drowning at Michigan campground

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has not released the man's identity.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — An 18-year-old Pickerington man died in an apparent drowning at a campground site in Michigan on Wednesday.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said deputies received a call about a man that had disappeared underwater at the KOA Campground in Summerfield Township around 5:50 p.m. 

Shortly after deputies arrived, Goodnough said camp staff members and citizens recovered the man from the water. Medics attempted to perform lifesaving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The sheriff’s office did not release the man’s identity.

The case remains under investigation.

