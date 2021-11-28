Pickerington man charged with arson in connection with Fairfield County church fire

The sheriff's office said the fire happened Saturday night at Mount Zion Church. Authorities found the suspect nearly two hours after responding to the scene.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A Pickerington man is charged with arson in connection with a fire that happened Saturday night at a church in Fairfield County.

The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office received a call around 11 p.m. about a fire at Mount Zion Church, located at 4810 Blacklick Eastern Road in Baltimore.

The sheriff's office said a caller, who lives near the church, saw the fire and a man fleeing from the area.

Deputies who responded searched the area for the suspect while firefighters put out the flames.

The damage was contained to one area of the church, according to the sheriff's office.

Around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, deputies found the suspect, who authorities identified as 24-year-old Benjamin Ruckel, in a nearby ditch. He was arrested and taken to the Fairfield County Jail.