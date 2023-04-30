'I was in complete shock': Pickerington Central lacrosse player says opponent used racial slur during game

Junior Dominic Shaw said the lacrosse field is his safe space, but his heart stopped when a recent game against Olentangy Berlin turned from competitive to discrimin

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — For a junior at Pickerington High School Central, the lacrosse field serves as a safe space, but after a recent incident on the field, he's not so sure.

Dominic Shaw said he never experienced racial tension in a game until a recent match against Olentangy Berlin.

"Lacrosse means a lot, I mean I gained many friends, now I consider them family through playing lacrosse,” said Dominic. “Definitely like relieves stress or anything, It's always just good to go out there and play."

He's now sharing his story in hopes that it changes the community for the better and will encourage people to take racial incidents more seriously. He also hopes it spurs better communication between parents, players and school districts on both sides.

"While both teams are competing having fun, this incident kind of crossed the line, made me feel some type of way. I kind of like passed the ball to one of my teammates and the dude comes up to me and kind of like says some other stuff and then says that — the N-word pretty much.”

Dominic said the word stopped him in his tracks.

"I was in complete shock in the moment,” he said.

Dominic said he went straight to the referee, the other's team's coach and his own, but nothing happened, the game played on.

"I mean, I talked to my [athletic director] after the incident, they said they would reach out to Berlin's [athletic director] and try to handle it. After the game, their coach came up to me and said they handled it, but nothing seemed to really happen."

He said he can't believe this is a reality in 2023. Now, Dominic is asking for real consequences and for the player to come forward and speak to him.

"I would like to think that people would try to better themselves, but it kind of hurts knowing that it's still going on and that, not that I have to suffer through it but other people younger than me trying to get into the game, it might deter them from playing the game."

His father, Karl Shaw says he will not tolerate any racial discrimination and is proud of how his son handled the situation without violence.

"It upset me, only because he did everything right, he went to the grownups,” said Karl. "I'm proud of him. I'm extremely proud of the young man that he has grown into, because he handled that the right way."

Dominic wants to share his experience with the world so no child ever faces this again.

"We wouldn't be here if they would've done something about it,” said Karl. “Quit trying to cover it up. Face it and deal with it.”

10TV reached out to Pickerington Local School District who declined to comment on the incident.

