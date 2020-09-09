Pickerington fitness class drums up followers during COVID-19

Sometimes the best way to blend in is to stand out.

Sometimes the best way to blend in is to stand out. And, how better to do that than with two sticks, a bucket and a ball.

“No doubt you get weird looks,” 10TV Reporter Bryant Somerville said.

“Oh yeah, of course,” Cindy Poland said.

Cardio Drumming is a fitness class in Pickerington offered through Chat About Nutrition, which is an organization that specializes in healthy living. It started last year.

Then, COVID. Poland stayed with it.

“So, I went on Facebook Live and started doing it Facebook Live by myself in my driveway or my garage,” she said.

Her classes were joined by locals and those not-so-local getting views all the way from Switzerland. In May, with help from outdoor space and social distancing, classes could resume in person.

“We can at least stay six feet apart,” she said. “Everybody has their own equipment so nobody’s sharing equipment, touching equipment and you can social distance since we have the entire parking lot to do it in.”

Three days a week for one hour in the BMV parking lot off Hill Road, Cardio Drumming continues to drum up a growing following.

Just last week, 53 people took part in one class, the largest number of participants in one class ever recorded.

Also, the class is free.

Poland knows the pandemic has made us all crave something normal. They hope this class, which is for kids and adults, fills that void.

“What better way to take Cardio Drumming to the community and show them they can do it through the pandemic,” Poland said.