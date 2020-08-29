Police: 12-year-old Pickerington boy still missing, believed to be in danger

Christian Atkins has not been seen since August 26.

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Editor's note: 10TV previously reported Christian Atkins was found based on information released by Pickerington police. The story has been updated with corrected information from police that he is still missing.

Officers are still looking for a 12-year-old boy who Pickerington police say was abducted and is believed to be in danger.

Police said Christian Atkins was taken by his non-custodial mother Shevann Atkins and was last seen on August 26.

Atkins was last seen on Columbus Street in Pickerington.

Police say Christian Atkins is 5-feet 2-inches, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a Mario Bros. shirt, black sweatpants and black, white and orange shoes.

His mother, 38-year-old Shevann Atkins, is 5-feet 2-inches, weighs 165 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

According to police, she's driving a 2018 silver Ford EcoSport, with an Ohio license plate number of GJL7075.

Anyone with information about Christian and Shevann Atkins' location is asked to call Pickerington Police at 614-575-6911.

10TV received a notice the initial endangered child advisory for Atkins was canceled early in the morning on September 9.

10TV checked with police who said Atkins was found and later a Pickerington police dispatcher told 10TV that Atkins was safe and no longer missing.