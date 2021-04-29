Pickerington asks for community's help after park restrooms were vandalized

The City of Pickerington is seeing more vandalism, litter and graffiti than ever before.

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The brand new men's restroom at Victory Park in Pickerington is now closed due to vandalism. According to a post on the City of Pickerington Facebook page, the city is seeing more vandalism, litter and graffiti than ever before.

"Our parks are a source of pride and meant to be a place of enjoyment, but lately we've been dealing with vandalism like we've never seen before," the post says.

The Pickerington police will step up patrols at parks in the city to help put this vandalism to an end. The city will also add more surveillance cameras to the parks, but said it could use the community's help as well.

"Please talk to your kids. We want them there, but this can't continue," the post says.

The park restroom will stay closed while repairs are made, according to the post.