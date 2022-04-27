Missing 16-year-old Pickerington found safe, family says

Family members told 10TV that Anderson was found safe on Thursday and is with loved ones.

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — A 16-year-old Pickerington girl who was reported missing earlier this week was found safe, according to family members.

Arianna Michelle Anderson was reported missing from her home Tuesday morning.

The family told 10TV that Anderson was safe on Thursday and is with loved ones.

The family issued a statement, saying:

“On behalf of the Anderson family, Arianna has been found. She is now safe and in the care of loved ones. They wish to thank you for your thoughts, prayers and comfort during this unbearable time.