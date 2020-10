The fire department said a person of interest is in custody.

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A fire at a home in Circleville may have been intentionally set, according to the Circleville Fire Department.

The fire started around 3:45 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Pickaway Street.

No one was hurt.

People at the scene cheered as firefighters brought a dog out of the home.