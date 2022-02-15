Pickaway, Scioto counties experiencing 911 outages

The sheriff's offices did not say when the issues would be fixed or what the cause is.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway and Scioto County Sheriff's Offices are experiencing outages with their 911 lines.

Pickaway County said they are not receiving 911 calls into its dispatch center. Anyone who has a landline that needs emergency assistance can call 740-474-2176.

The sheriff's office said 911 calls from cell phones will ring into its dispatch center, but will not display your location. The sheriff's office is asking anyone who calls from a cell phone to give your location and the nature of your call first.

Scioto County also said all their 911 lines are down. Anyone with an emergency can call its sheriff's office at 740-354-7566.

