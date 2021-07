Foul play is not suspected but her death is still under investigation.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A 76-year-old woman with dementia who was reported missing in Pickaway County has been found dead.

According to the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office, Shirley Wallace was last seen in an area near Ashville and South Bloomfield.

Wallace was located just south of State Route 752 in a waterway, according to Lt. Johnathan R. Strawser.