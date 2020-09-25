Sheriff: Teenage girl escapes attempted abduction at bus stop in Pickaway County; suspect sought

The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted abduction of a teenage girl at a bus stop Friday morning.

The Westfall High School Student was waiting on her school bus to arrive at her stop on Five Points Pike in Monroe Twp. when the attempted abduction occurred.

The student was able to escape and was not hurt.

The sheriff said the suspect is described as a white man in his mid-thirties with long black hair, a long black beard and with numerous tattoos on his face.

The vehicle involved was described as a black Dodge Durango.

Anyone with information on the reported abduction attempt is asked to contact the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office at 740-474-2176.