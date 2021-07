Shirley Wallace is missing from an area near Ashville and South Bloomfield, according to the sheriff’s office.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 76-year-old woman who has dementia.

She is described as being 5’5” tall and weighing 105 pounds. Wallace has brown hair and green eyes.