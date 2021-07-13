Pickaway County sheriff's deputies to be given body cameras

Officials hope the cameras will help deputies maintain transparency with the public.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Deputies with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office will soon be equipped with body cameras.

Pickaway County Commissioners passed a resolution to purchase the cameras, the sheriff’s office announced Monday, following months of advocacy from Sheriff Matthew Hafey.

The cameras are expected to arrive in four to six weeks. When they do, the sheriff’s office says they will aid more than just criminal investigations. Officials hope the cameras will help deputies maintain transparency with the public.

“We are fortunate to have this equipment to help bring the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office into the 21st century of law enforcement,” the sheriff’s office said in a post to Facebook.

Additionally, deputies will be issued new tasers. According to the sheriff’s office, the cameras will be linked to the tasers, immediately turning on when a taser is activated.