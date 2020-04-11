Pickaway County Sheriff race remains too close to call

The race between incumbent Robert Radcliff and Republican newcomer Matthew Hafey is only separated by a couple hundred votes.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The sheriff race in Pickaway County is too close to call and a name that has been synonymous with the county could become history.

The race between incumbent Robert Radcliff and Republican newcomer Matthew Hafey is only separated by a couple hundred votes.

Hafey currently leads Radcliff, but there are still more absentee ballots to be counted.

If Radcliff were to lose, it would be the end of an era in the county.

Three generations of the Radcliff family have served as sheriff in the county. Robert’s father served in the role for 48 years, and his grandfather served for 30 years before that.