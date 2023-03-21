Peter Gabriel coming to Nationwide Arena in September

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is coming to Nationwide Arena on Sept. 25.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus has been added as a stop on Peter Gabriel's North America tour of "i/o-The Tour" later this year.

Gabriel will be playing new music from his forthcoming album "i/o" as well as fan favorites.

He will be joined by bandmates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché.

General tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com

Fans will have access to a special presale through Peter’s Fan Club mailing list, starting on Tuesday.

Fans can purchase VIP packages which could include premium tickets, access to the pre-show lounge, a limited edition gift item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.