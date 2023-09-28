Peru native designer brings 'old Hollywood' to Fashion Week Columbus

Now making his home in central Ohio, Juan Saenz-Ferreyros' designs have been worn by Columbus’s own Nina West and Miss Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fashion designer Juan Saenz-Ferreyros’s clothes have been worn by countless celebrities around the world and, especially, in his home country of Peru, including by Miss Peru.

Now making his home in central Ohio, his designs have been worn by Columbus’s own Nina West and Miss Ohio. Making his sixth appearance this year at the 14th annual Fashion Week Columbus, Ferreyros designed collections for both the High Fashion Tea runway show as well as the finale.

“This year for the fashion week, my collection is fabulous,” said Ferreyros. “I’m presenting many dresses with furs -- fake furs -- in bright colors.”

Ferreyros comes from a long line of artists. His father was an engineer and musician. One ancestor designed uniforms for the Peruvian military and another was recognized for her prowess with a Singer sewing machine. His brother and sister are both painters; fashion designers, jewelry designers – the creativity on display from Ferryros’s family is seemingly endless.

“Art is in my family, so I continued this; I like the fashion,” he explained.

But for Ferreyros, his decision to pursue a career in fashion design was not always met with acceptance in his home country or even his childhood home.

Ferreyros remembers that, when he was a child, activities were usually divided along gendered lines. When it was time for him to attend university, Ferreyros studied to become a journalist. But, once he had completed his education, he went home and told his father that his true passion was in the pursuit of fashion design.

“My father was so very angry,” Ferreyros remembered. “He said, ‘I don’t want this for you.’ So, it was very hard for me in this time; my father didn’t understand.”

Ferreyros traveled to Argentina and continued his life as a fashion designer. Over the years, he has found success not only as a designer, but he has also hosted television shows in several countries and even started a third career as a chef. In the United States, he found the gender divide dictating who can and cannot participate in the fashion industry much less severe.

He described the feeling of that realization as like having the door open for him.

Many years later, during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Ferryros’s father and mother both passed away. It was a difficult time for Ferreyros, but thankfully the relationship with his father had been mended.

“Before they [passed], my father said, ‘I like your work. I like what you decided for your life. This is good for you,’” explained Ferreyros. “He was so proud for me. It was very emotional in this moment when he said [that].”

When it comes to his mother, Ferreyros credits her as his biggest inspiration.

“I remember when I [was] a little boy,” said Ferreyros, “it was the time of Jackie Onassis when the women [wore] the long dresses, the evening gowns. My mother [had] this styles. I would see my mother in the long dresses, in chiffon, beautiful, elegant. So, when I’m making my clothes...I’m thinking [about] making beautiful dresses like what she liked in this time.”

The 14th annual Fashion Week Columbus concludes with the finale runway show on Saturday, Sept. 30. For more information, check out their website here.